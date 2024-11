The Iranian woman who stripped to her underwear in protest after she was allegedly assaulted for improperly wearing her hijab has been released and will not face charges, BBC reported, citing Iranian authorities.

The woman, named Ahoo Daryaei by BBC Persian, was assaulted by security forces at Tehran's Islamic Azad University.

The woman had reportedly been treated in a hospital and returned to her family, BBC noted, citing a spokesperson for the Iranian judiciary.