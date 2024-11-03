Iranian woman strips clothes in protest after being assaulted for improperly wearing hijab - report

Tehran’s security forces arrested an Iranian woman for stripping off her clothes in protest after she was allegedly assaulted for improperly wearing her hijab, in violation of Tehran’s strict modesty laws, according to international media reports and footage from Saturday.

A female Iranian student removed her clothing, reportedly in protest after being assaulted by the security forces of Tehran's Islamic Azad University for not wearing a proper hijab, a viral video shows. An arrest order was swiftly issued for her, according to Iran International… pic.twitter.com/H3nLa98rew — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 2, 2024

The young woman was assaulted by security forces at Tehran's Islamic Azad University, according to Iran International.

A university official later confirmed her arrest.

A female Iranian student was arrested on Saturday for removing her clothing in protest, after reportedly being assaulted by security forces at Tehran's Islamic Azad University over improper hijab.https://t.co/H79NE07I3h https://t.co/Okw2abBVzM pic.twitter.com/MNQztb5bbv — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 2, 2024

"Following an indecent act by a student at the Science and Research Branch of the university, campus security intervened and handed the individual over to law enforcement authorities," Amir Mahjoub, Director General of Public Relations at Islamic Azad University, wrote on X/Twitter. "The motives and underlying reasons for the student's actions are currently under investigation." Iranian women watch the practice session of Iran's national soccer team from behind the railings as they banned from entering the stadium at Azadi (freedom) sport complex in Tehran, Iran May 21, 2006 (credit: MORTEZA NIKOUBAZI/ REUTERS)

Mahjob later stated on X that "at the police station,...it was found that she was under severe mental pressure and had a mental disorder".

Iran International, citing an Iranian student group, reported that the student had been harassed by security forces for not wearing her hijab.

The security forces reportedly tore her clothes, and the interaction left the student bloodied. Student groups shared mixed reports as to how she was wounded, with some claiming that the forces smashed her head into a nearby car or pillar.

Messages of support

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, author, and women's rights activist who the IRGC attempted to assassinate, commented on X, "In Iran, a student harassed by her university's morality police over her 'improper' hijab didn't back down. She turned her body into a protest, stripping to her underwear and marching through campus—defying a regime that constantly controls women's bodies. Her act is a powerful reminder of Iranian women's fight for freedom. Yes we use our bodies like weapons to fight back a regime that kills women for showing their hair.

“This happened at Tehran’s Science and Research University She has since been arrested by the authorities.

“Be her voice.”

In Iran, a student harassed by her university’s morality police over her “improper” hijab didn’t back down. She turned her body into a protest, stripping to her underwear and marching through campus—defying a regime that constantly controls women’s bodies. Her act is a powerful… pic.twitter.com/76ekxSK7bI — Masih Alinejad ️ (@AlinejadMasih) November 2, 2024

Amnesty International's Iran division wrote, "Iran’s authorities must immediately & unconditionally release the university student who was violently arrested on 2 Nov after she removed her clothes in protest against abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University.

Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture & other ill-treatment & ensure access to family & lawyer. Allegations of beatings & sexual violence against her during arrest need independent & impartial investigations. Those responsible must held to account. 2/2 — Amnesty Iran (@AmnestyIran) November 2, 2024

"Pending her release, authorities must protect her from torture & other ill-treatment & ensure access to family & lawyer. Allegations of beatings & sexual violence against her during arrest need independent & impartial investigations. Those responsible must held to account."

The IDF's Farsi account published, "We are witnessing one of the most powerful revolutions in history.

A revolution in which women are no longer willing to sit silently in the face of the violation of their dignity and their basic rights by a handful of brainwashed...and libertines of the system."

ما شاهد یکی از قدرتمندترین انقلاب های تاریخ هستیم،«#انقلاب_زن»انقلابی که در آن زنان دیگر حاضر نیستند در برابر پایمال شدن حیثیت خود و تضییع حقوق اولیه خود، توسط یک مشت مغز دوخته و #عرزشی_سلیطه و مفت خور های نظام ساکت بنشینند.#دختر_علوم_تحقیقات pic.twitter.com/ON9Ugu91sB — ارتش دفاعی اسرائیل | IDF Farsi (@IDFFarsi) November 3, 2024

Iran's violence against women

Tehran’s strict clothing laws have drawn wide condemnation, especially as some of those who are accused of breaking them die in police custody - as was the case of Mahsa Amini.

Amini, a young Iranian-Kurdish woman whose death in police custody triggered worldwide protests in 2022, was a resident of a small town who never challenged the country's clerical rulers or its Islamic dress code, sources close to the family said.

Amini, from the northwestern Kurdish city of Saqez, died three days after she was arrested in hospital after falling into a coma. It sparked the first big show of opposition on Iran's streets since authorities crushed fuel price protests in 2019 in which 1,500 people were killed.

Authorities denied beating Amini and insisted in a statement that the cause of death was sudden heart failure, possibly from preexisting conditions. However, the family has denied the 22-year-old had any previous health issues.

In August, 31-year-old Arezou Badri was shot and paralyzed after she attempted to speed away from police as they attempted to seize her car for driving with her hair exposed.

REUTERS contributed to this report.