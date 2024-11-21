US Senate blocks bid to halt some Israel military sales

The US Senate on Wednesday blocked legislation that would have halted the sale of some US weapons to Israel, which had been introduced out of concern for the human rights of Palestinians in Gaza.

Seventy-nine of the 100 senators opposed a resolution that would have blocked sales of tank rounds to Israel, while 18 approved it and one voted present.

The Senate was due to vote later on Wednesday on two other resolutions that would stop shipments of two other types of offensive military equipment.

All of the votes in favor of the measure came from Democrats, while "no" votes came from both Democrats and Republicans.

Approval would have been a marked departure from decades of US congressional support for Israel, which for years was the biggest recipient of US military assistance. U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) arrives to a press conference regarding legislation that would block offensive U.S. weapons sales to Israel, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

Sanders files 'resolutions of disapproval'

The "resolutions of disapproval" were filed by Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and co-sponsored by a handful of Democrats.

Backers hoped that forcing a vote would encourage Israel's government and President Joe Biden's administration to do more to protect civilians in Gaza.