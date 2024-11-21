Senior defense source: Hamas's hold up of hostage deal unrelated to Philadelphi Corridor

Hamas’s general refusal to cut a deal with Israel is what is holding back a return of Israeli hostages and not Jerusalem’s refusal to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, to withdraw from a Gaza security perimeter, or lack of agreement on “Gaza the Day After” arrangements, said a senior defense official on Thursday.

The senior defense official was adamant that Israel will hold onto a security perimeter in Gaza for an extended period even after any ceasefire, unlike what is being discussed with Lebanon-Hezbollah, where the IDF is expected to make a full withdrawal.

Regarding withdrawing from the Philadelphi Corridor in return for receiving back the Israeli hostages, the source was evasive, but opined that the issue would not ultimately hold up a deal.

Denies Netanyahu holds any blame

Most of the defense establishment including recently fired defense minister Yoav Gallant have at least partially blamed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for holding up a hostage deal since May or July given his opposition to even a temporary withdrawal from the Corridor, which they say would not undermine Israeli security, because the IDF could easily return to the Corridor.

The defense official rejected these characterizations, saying that Hamas has continued to fight with Israel over other issues, such as how many and which Palestinian security prisoners would be released in exchange for Israeli hostages. THE PHILADELPHI CORRIDOR between Gaza and Egypt: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly asserts that the issue of Philadelphi is not primarily a security issue, but a political-strategic one. (credit: Oren Cohen/Flash90)

However, the Jerusalem Post understands from other security sources that the prisoner issue likely could have been finessed in July if Netanyahu had compromised on the Philadelphi withdrawal issue.

Regarding the Day After, the source said that the current government strategy is to split Hamas from controlling food and other humanitarian aid by introducing private US contractors into Gaza to transport the supplies.

These contractors would be armed and would be charged with protecting themselves, as some have done in places like Iraq and Afghanistan for the US.

Further, the defense source emphasized that Israel would make sure not to take legal or financial responsibility for Gaza through these actions.

In addition, the official was highly optimistic that ongoing pressure on Hamas, including in northern Gaza, was starting to bring more flexibility from the Gaza terror group. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

However, the official could not name a new leader of Hamas and was vague when asked how the group could cut a deal with Israel if its leadership was still disorganized following the killing of Hamas Gaza Chief Yahya Sinwar on October 16.