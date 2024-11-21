IDF announces fallen soldier Staff-Sergeant Ron Epshtein, killed in Gaza Strip

Staff-Sergeant Ron Epshtein was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.

Staff-Sergeant Epshtein, aged 19, from Nesher, served in the Givati Brigade.

He fell in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant Epshtein was posthumously promoted from the rank of Sergeant to Staff-Sergeant. IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF fallen soldiers since October 7

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Epshtein raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 804.

Some 378 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.