IDF announces fallen soldier Staff-Sergeant Ron Epshtein, killed in Gaza Strip

Epshtein, aged 19, from Nesher, served in the Givati Brigade. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 21, 2024 21:16
Staff-Sergeant Ron Epshtein, killed in combat in the Gaza Strip. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
Staff-Sergeant Ron Epshtein, killed in combat in the Gaza Strip.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

Staff-Sergeant Ron Epshtein was killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Thursday evening.

Staff-Sergeant Epshtein, aged 19, from Nesher, served in the Givati Brigade. 

He fell in the northern area of the Gaza Strip.

Staff-Sergeant Epshtein was posthumously promoted from the rank of Sergeant to Staff-Sergeant.

IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)
IDF operating in the Gaza Strip, November 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF fallen soldiers since October 7 

According to the IDF's tally, the death of Epshtein raises the total of soldiers killed on or since October 7 of last year to 804.  

Some 378 of this number were killed since the start of the military's ground operations in the Strip on October 27.



