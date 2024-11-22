Katz halts use of administrative detention orders against Jews in West Bank

Defense Minister Israel Katz announced his decision to halt the use of administrative detention orders against Jews in the West Bank on Friday.

"In the current climate, where Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria face significant threats of Palestinian terrorism, supported by the Iranian axis of evil seeking to establish a terror front against Israel, and where international sanctions unfairly target settlers and settlement organizations, it is not appropriate for the State of Israel to take such a severe step," Katz said.

"When there are suspicions of criminal activity, those responsible can and should be prosecuted. If no criminal charges can be brought, other preventive measures must be employed that do not involve administrative detention," he added.

"I unequivocally condemn any acts of violence against Palestinians and taking the law into one’s own hands," Katz further noted.

Katz concluded, "It is critical to allow the IDF and other security forces to combat Palestinian terrorism and violence effectively, without individuals undermining the rule of law.”

The decision was conveyed during a meeting with Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) chief Ronen Bar.

Ben-Gvir responds

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir wrote in a post on X/Twitter in response.

יש שר ביטחון בירושלים! מברך את חברי השר ישראל כ"ץ על בשורה חשובה ואדירה - החלטתו הבוקר להפסיק את מתן הצווים המנהליים למתיישבים ביו"ש, זה תיקון עוול של שנים רבות וצדק עם אותם אוהבי הארץ. ישראל, כל הכבוד! — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) November 22, 2024

"There is a Defense Minister in Jerusalem! I congratulate my friend, minister Israel Katz, on important and great news, " Ben-Gvir noted, adding that the decision was "a correction of an injustice of many years and justice for those who love the land."