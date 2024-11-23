Strikes reported in Hadath after IDF warns civilians to evacuate

Following IDF's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee evacuation warning to civilians in the Hadath and Choueifat-Al-Omrousiya areas in Lebanon on Saturday morning, Al-Manar reported strikes in Hadath.

Adraee noted that the area housed Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF was set to target these sites.

#عاجل إلى جميع السكان المتواجدين في منطقة الضاحية الجنوبية وتحديدًا في المباني المحددة في الخرائط المرفقة والمباني المجاورة لها في المناطق التالية: الحدثشويفات العمروسية ⭕️أنتم تتواجدون بالقرب من منشآت ومصالح تابعة لحزب الله حيث سيعمل ضدها جيش الدفاع على المدى الزمني… pic.twitter.com/8blJGf5wqO — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 23, 2024

The civilians were instructed to move at least 500 meters from the area as they were currently located near Hezbollah facilities and interests.