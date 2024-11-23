Jerusalem Post
Strikes reported in Hadath after IDF warns civilians to evacuate

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: NOVEMBER 23, 2024 09:20

Following IDF's Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee evacuation warning to civilians in the Hadath and Choueifat-Al-Omrousiya areas in Lebanon on Saturday morning, Al-Manar reported strikes in Hadath.

Adraee noted that the area housed Hezbollah facilities and that the IDF was set to target these sites.

The civilians were instructed to move at least 500 meters from the area as they were currently located near Hezbollah facilities and interests.

