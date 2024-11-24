IDF warns Lebanese civilians to evacuate to north of the Awali River

IDF Arabic spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese civilians in East Zotar, West Zotar, Arnoun, Yahmar, and Al-Qasiba to evacuate on Saturday morning.

#عاجل بيان عاجل إلى سكان #جنوب_لبنان في القرى والبلدات التالية: زوطر الشرقية, زوطر الغربية, أرنون, يحمر, القصيبةنشاطات حزب الله الارهابي تجبر جيش الدفاع للعمل ضده بقوة في هذه المناطق ولا ننوي المساس بكممن أجل سلامتكم عليكم إخلاء منازلكم فورًا والانتقال إلى شمال نهر… pic.twitter.com/gcmMaKAFqo — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 24, 2024

Adraee stressed that the IDF did not wish to harm civilians, but it was set to operate against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in the area.

Civilians were warned to move north of the Awali River immediately.