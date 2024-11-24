Jerusalem Post
IDF warns Lebanese civilians to evacuate to north of the Awali River

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Arabic spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Avichay Adraee warned Lebanese civilians in East Zotar, West Zotar, Arnoun, Yahmar, and Al-Qasiba to evacuate on Saturday morning. 

Adraee stressed that the IDF did not wish to harm civilians, but it was set to operate against Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in the area. 

Civilians were warned to move north of the Awali River immediately. 

IAF monitoring ongoing aerial threat incident in the Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 07:16 AM
Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Reuters' witnesses report
By REUTERS
11/24/2024 07:15 AM
Israel Air Force intercepts drone off coast of Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/24/2024 12:25 AM
Trump picks Brooke Rollins to be agriculture secretary
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 11:26 PM
Police arrest two demonstrators at Karkur Junction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 09:46 PM
Gov't to authorize IDF to recruit 320,000 reservists for extended duty
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 09:13 PM
Israel strikes Syrian-Lebanese border crossing
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 08:40 PM
Golani Brigade soldier severely wounded during combat in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 08:12 PM
Israel national basketball team beats Ukraine national team by 13 points
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 08:04 PM
CENTCOM chief meets with IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 06:19 PM
Pentagon chief Austin speaks with Israeli defense minister Katz
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 02:57 PM
UK police investigate a 'suspect package' near Euston station in London
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 02:50 PM
IAF intercepts two rockets from area of Khan Yunis in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/23/2024 02:22 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Tajikistan, GFZ says
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 10:51 AM
New sectarian violence kills 32 in Pakistan, AFP reports
By REUTERS
11/23/2024 10:47 AM