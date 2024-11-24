IDF intercepts five Hezbollah rockets, sirens sound across northern, central Israel

Following the sirens which sounded across northern and central Israel on Sunday morning, the IDF confirmed that rockets were fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The sirens sounded as far south as Herzliya.

Following the sirens that sounded between 07:27 and 07:28 a.m. in the areas of Dan, Sharon and Menashe, six rockets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory.

The IAF intercepted five rockets and the sixth fell in an open area. Large part of rocket fired by Hezbollah crashes into car in Ra'anana on November 6, 2024. (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

Damage during the attacks

Israel Police confirmed that rocket fragments caused damage to a house in Givat Ada but no persons were wounded during the attacks.

Israeli ambulance service Magen David Adom confirmed that they were en route to the areas sirens sounded.