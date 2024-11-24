Israel 'greenlights' advancement of Lebanon deal - report

Israel has given the green light to US envoy Amos Hochstein to advance the US-proposed ceasefire deal with Lebanon, KAN News reported on Sunday.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to discuss the final details during a security assessment on Sunday night.

The discussions are set to be focused on the IDF's freedom of operations on the Syrian-Lebanese border, with Israel reportedly receiving guarantees from the US that it would be able to operate in case of a breach of the agreement.

Hezbollah fires over 250 rockets

On Sunday, Hezbollah fired some 250 rockets at Israel in multiple barrages, wounding several.

Further on Sunday, the IDF carried out to waves of attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in Beirut's southern suburbs.

