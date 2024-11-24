IDF strikes rocket launch site where projectiles were fired toward Haifa area

The IDF struck a rocket launcher that fired projectiles toward Israel's Haifa area during the early hours of Sunday afternoon, Israel's military announced in the late afternoon.

It added that between 3:30 pm and 3:35, approximately 25 projectiles were identified as crossing into Israel from Lebanon following the sirens that sounded in the areas of Western Galilee, Upper Galilee, and Haifa area.

Additionally, the IDF noted that the sirens that sounded at approximately 3.45 p.m. in the Western Galilee area were determined to be a false identification.