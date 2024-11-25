After Hezbollah rocket strikes UNIFIL base, Lebanon condemns attack

Lebanon on Monday condemned attacks on the United Nations peacekeeping mission (UNIFIL) stationed in its south, including last week's rocket strike in which four Italian soldiers were lightly wounded.

The 10,000-strong multi-national UNIFIL mission is monitoring hostilities along the demarcation line with Israel, an area hit by fierce clashes between the Iran-backed Lebanese Hezbollah terrorists and IDF forces.

"Lebanon strongly condemns any attack on UNIFIL and calls on all sides to respect the safety, security of the troops and their premises," Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib said during a conference in Rome.

Bou Habib spoke before attending a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in Anagni, southeast of Rome, along with other colleagues from the Middle East, which was set to discuss conflicts in the region.

Hezbollah responsibility

Bou Habib added: "Lebanon condemns recent attacks on the Italian contingent and deplores such unjustified hostilities." HEZBOLLAH OPERATIVES salute during the funeral of comrades killed in an Israeli strike, in Shehabiya, south Lebanon, April 17. (credit: AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Italy's defense ministry had initially blamed the rocket attack on the IDF but later admitted Hezbollah was responsible.

Israel's newly appointed Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had promised Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani an 'immediate investigation' into the shell incident.

An IDF review also determined that Hezbollah was responsible for firing the rocket that hit the UNIFIL post.

UNIFIL agreed with the IDF report that these strikes were from Hezbollah, saying the rocket was “fired most likely by non-state actors within Lebanon.”