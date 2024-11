While walking on the outskirts of Safed, two young children found a grenade from the British Mandate period that had been stuck in the ground for almost 80 years, Walla reported on Monday.

The two children, aged seven and ten, collected the grenade and placed it in an empty chip bag, intending to bring it home.

A soldier noticed the young children carrying the bag and asked to see its contents, and when he realized it was a grenade, he called sappers to the scene.