Kushner, Ivanka Trump mourn murdered Rabbi, donate $1M to UAE Jewish community

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, son-in-law and daughter of President-Elect Donald Trump, expressed deep sorrow over the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad emissary to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), in a statement shared on social media on Monday. Kushner called Kogan's death a "senseless murder" aimed at halting his efforts to foster historic ties between Jews and Muslims in the region.

"Rabbi Kogan's work, in partnership with the bold and positive vision of the Emirati government, has been a shining light in the world and a strong counter to the history of division," Kushner wrote. He announced a $1 million donation to Chabad of UAE to support the Jewish community in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan national and UAE resident, was reported missing last Thursday. His body was found on Sunday in Al Ain, a city near Dubai. Emirati authorities arrested three suspects, identified as Olimpi Tohirovich, 28, Makhmudjon Abdurrahim, 28, and Azizi Kamilovich, 33, all from Uzbekistan. Investigations are ongoing, and officials are treating the case as a potential terrorist incident. Rabbi Zvi Kogan (credit: SECTION 27A COPYRIGHT ACT)

The murder has deeply affected the UAE's Jewish community, which has grown in prominence since the Abraham Accords normalized relations between the UAE and Israel in 2020. Israeli officials condemned the attack as a "heinous antisemitic terrorist act," with the Prime Minister's Office vowing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Honor Rabbi Kogan’s legacy of unity

Kushner praised the UAE for fostering a society where "people of all faiths and backgrounds thrive together in an environment of mutual understanding and respect." He emphasized that Rabbi Kogan's work was pivotal in building bridges between Jews and Muslims and urged others to join in supporting the Jewish community in the region.

"The constant scapegoating of Israel and the Jewish people benefits no one," Kushner added, highlighting the importance of combating divisive rhetoric. He further called for unity across faiths to carry forward Kogan's mission of tolerance and mutual benefit.

Joshua Kushner, Jared's brother, also announced a donation to Chabad, sharing Jared's post with a message of support. "I am inspired by your and Ivanka's leadership," he wrote. "Karlie [Kloss] and I will match your donation of $1 million. May we live in a time of peace, unity, and acceptance? May Rabbi Kogan's memory be a blessing."