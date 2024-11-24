Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan murdered in 'antisemitic terrorist attack,' PMO announces

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates have identified the body of previously missing Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Prime Minister's Office and the Foreign Affairs Ministry announced Sunday.

Mossad and authorities in the Gulf country had opened the investigation based on information that Kogan's disappearance may be related to “a terrorist incident.”

"The Israeli mission in Abu Dhabi has been in contact with the family since the beginning of the incident and continues to support them during this difficult time," the announcement declared. "His family in Israel has also been informed."

"The murder of the late Zvi Kogan is a criminal antisemitic terrorist attack," the statement said. "The State of Israel will act by all means and bring the criminals responsible for his death to justice."

Investigating the disappearance

Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan dual citizen who lives in the UAE, has been missing since Thursday.

“Israeli intelligence and security agencies are working tirelessly out of concern for Zvi Kogan’s safety and well-being,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office promised on Saturday. Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan, November 23, 2024. (credit: via walla!)

Kogan's vehicle was discovered in a city about an hour and a half from Dubai, Ynet reported. Authorities suspect that he was abducted by three Uzbek nationals who subsequently fled to Turkey.

Information in Israel’s possession indicates that Kogan may have been under Iranian surveillance, reports said.

Kogan had entered the UAE on his Moldovan passport, leaving authorities to reach out to the Moldovan embassy for support instead of the Israel, N12 reported.

"There is great shock and anger following the absence of Chabad emissary Zvi Kogan. It happened after several years where there was no unusual security or nationalist incident," a source close to Dubai authorities told N12. "In the government system, they hope that something will lead to the discovery of the mystery and good news. Senior clerics and the government are working to verify and clarify the incident." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

About Kogan

Kogan had only been married for a little over a year before his death. Before moving to the UAE, he had served in the IDF.

former Minister Ayoob Kara said before the discovery of Kogan's body, "I have been accompanying the Chabad people since I arrived here in 2017 and Rabbi Zvi Kogan was one of them. I was with him at an event not long ago. This is a special rabbi with special connections. I know all of his surroundings and he makes the State of Israel sacred. I hope for good news for the Kogan family as well."

Chabad have not yet issued an announcement in response to the news of Kogan's death but requested three hours earlier that prayers and mitzvot (good deeds) be done in his name.

Chabad Rabbi Zvi Kogan Missing from Dubai.Requests for prayers and added mitzvot in his merit:https://t.co/o3LgD7c4xy pic.twitter.com/bCnnnHX19y — Chabad.org (@Chabad) November 24, 2024

On Saturday, the Chabad HQ also asked for people pray for his safe return - "We ask everyone to keep Zvi haCohen ben Ettel in your prayers," they posted on X/Twitter.

STATEMENT BY CHABAD-LUBAVITCH WORLD HEADQUARTERSWe are deeply concerned about Rabbi Zvi Kogan, a Chabad-Lubavitch emissary who went missing in the Emirati city of Dubai on Thursday. Our emissaries are working closely with authorities as they investigate his disappearance.… pic.twitter.com/bS6komiSVh — Chabad Lubavitch HQ (@Lubavitch) November 23, 2024

Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malchiali said in response to the news of Kogan's death, according to Ynet, "I received, together with the entire people of Israel, the difficult news of the cold-blooded murder of the emissary in Abu Dhabi, the holy Rabbi Zvi Kogan, by vile murderers.

"My condolences to his wife who worked together with him in acts of kindness and God's sanctification in their mission. In this difficult time, I am strengthening the hands of Chabad Chassidim and Chabad emissaries around the world. This criminal act is a wake-up call to take care of the safety of Chabad emissaries and members of Jewish communities around the world."

Israel has long commented on fears for the safety of Jewish and Israeli communities living abroad. Chabad had been a potential target for a recently thwarted attack in Sri Lanka.