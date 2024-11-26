Jerusalem Post
Regional council head says ceasefire agreement must ensure northern security

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon that does not include an arrangement to ensure the security of the communities along Israel's northern border would be a disaster, Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council said on Tuesday. 

"If a ceasefire agreement is signed between Lebanon and Israel and it does not include a significant arrangement to restore the security of the residents of the front-line communities before they return home — including a buffer zone near the border with a strong international force and the removal of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River — it will be a disaster for generations," he stated. 

"We do not want to find ourselves repeating history, facing the same failures as after the First and Second Lebanon Wars with unenforced agreements. I remind the Israeli government that the residents of the North are Israel’s first line of defense, and as such, their security must be ensured."

