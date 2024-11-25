Netanyahu approves ceasefire with Lebanon 'in principle' - report

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly approved a ceasefire with Lebanon "in principle" while meeting with Israeli officials on Sunday evening, a source told CNN on Monday.

The source said that Israel still has reservations about certain details, which will reportedly be transferred to the Lebanese government on Monday.

CNN reported that several details are still being negotiated, and the agreement will not be solidified until every issue is resolved.

Israel's motivation to finalize ceasefire

Overnight, reports from international media suggested significant American guarantees were on the table. Other sources pointed to Israel's motivation to finalize the ceasefire at this specific time. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US envoy Amos Hochstein meet in Jerusalem, Israel, on June 17, 2024 (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

Israeli state broadcaster KAN cited Israeli sources saying that an agreement with Lebanon may already be reached this week.

This is a developing story.