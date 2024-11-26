IDF troops reach Litani River in Lebanon for first time in over two decades

IDF troops carried out operations in the area of the Litani River in Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday, marking the first time in over two decades that IDF soldiers have reached the area.

Following intelligence information, troops carried out raids on numerous terror infrastructures that had been stowed in the area.

Soldiers also reportedly carried out close-quarters combat and demolished dozens of launchers and thousands of rockets and missiles.

The military added that troops destroyed weapons storage facilities hidden within the mountainside. IDF troops operating in the Litani River area in Lebanon for first time in over two decades. November 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Operating in the Saluki area

Troops also carried out operations in the Saluki area of southern Lebanon, finding and confiscating weapons along with dozens of rocket launchers that had been ready for use, the IDF reported.