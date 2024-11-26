Jerusalem Post
Kremlin aide says he doesn't know of any contacts yet with Trump's team

By REUTERS

A senior Kremlin aide said on Tuesday he was not aware of any contacts yet between President Vladimir Putin's office and the team of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Putin has publicly congratulated Trump on defeating Kamala Harris in this month's election and has said he is willing to talk to him. Trump told NBC on Nov. 7 he had not spoken with Putin since his election victory, but "I think we'll speak."

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters: "There are no contacts going on with Trump's team yet, as far as I know."

Trump said repeatedly during his election campaign that he could bring a swift end to the Ukraine war, but without saying how. Putin said on Nov. 7 that what Trump had said "deserves attention, at least".

Jordan airdrops aid to northern Gaza for first time in five months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 01:44 PM
Trump eyes 'AI czar,' Axios reports
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:49 PM
Israel will show no tolerance of infractions of Lebanon ceasefire - Katz
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:32 PM
Lebanese FM hopes for ceasefire with Israel by Tuesday night
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:30 PM
Israel says Lebanon agreement will maintain its freedom of operation
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 12:28 PM
IDF soldier seriously wounded after Hezbollah drone crashes in North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 12:07 PM
Three bodies recovered from capsized tourist boat off Egypt's Red Sea
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 11:43 AM
Police arrest Arab-Israeli woman smuggling weapons to West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 10:42 AM
IDF issues evacuation warnings for some buildings in Beirut
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 10:40 AM
EU's Borrell urges Israel to back Lebanon ceasefire
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 10:29 AM
Ukraine's military says it shot down 76 out of record 188 Russian drones
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 09:28 AM
NATO not keeping up appearances with preemptive strikes talk - Russia
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 09:11 AM
Four paramilitary troops killed in attacks in Pakistan capital, interior
By REUTERS
11/26/2024 07:55 AM
Iran informed that ceasefire imminent, IRGC members say - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 07:26 AM
IAF intercepts a drone crossing from the East
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/26/2024 03:03 AM