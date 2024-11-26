Kremlin aide says he doesn't know of any contacts yet with Trump's team

A senior Kremlin aide said on Tuesday he was not aware of any contacts yet between President Vladimir Putin's office and the team of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Putin has publicly congratulated Trump on defeating Kamala Harris in this month's election and has said he is willing to talk to him. Trump told NBC on Nov. 7 he had not spoken with Putin since his election victory, but "I think we'll speak."

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters: "There are no contacts going on with Trump's team yet, as far as I know."

Trump said repeatedly during his election campaign that he could bring a swift end to the Ukraine war, but without saying how. Putin said on Nov. 7 that what Trump had said "deserves attention, at least".