Ceasefire in Lebanon to be announced at 10 p.m., Lebanese media say

A ceasefire in Lebanon will be announced at 10 p.m. by the United States and France, according to Lebanese channel Al Jadeed.

The alleged agreement is set to take effect at 10 a.m.

The war cabinet is expected to meet at 6 p.m. to approve the agreement in Lebanon.

MK Zvi Sukkot, Otzmah Yehudit, said he would support a ceasefire as the IDF had managed to remove 80% of the leading figures in Hezbollah, reversing his previous opposition.

This comes after several days of strained last-minute negotiation, in which Israel pushed for the removal of France as guarantor of the security situation in Lebanon, citing current diplomatic tensions between France and Israel.

