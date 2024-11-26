Israel-Lebanon ceasefire: A fragile peace with future war risks - analysis

The part of this Middle East war between Israel and Hezbollah has just about come to an end.

Israel managed to alter the narrative of the war since mid-September from a tie to close to a knockout.

And yet, the terms of the ceasefire and the status of Hezbollah maintaining many of the sources of its power make it clear that another Lebanon war may be closer than many would like to hope.

First, how did we get here?

From October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah attacked Israel’s border villages with rockets and anti-tank missiles, until August 25 of this year, the war was mostly a tie. Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs, after Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, as seen from Baabda, Lebanon November 23, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Ayman Sahely TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)

From October-December 2023, it truly was a tie.

Temporary victory with future war risks

From December 2023 – August 2025, Israel started to kill far more Hezbollah fighters than the Lebanese terror group was managing to kill on the Israeli side.

At most points, Israeli deaths were in the dozens, and Hezbollah deaths were in the several hundred range.

Compared to the 60,000-80,000 Israelis who evacuated from the northern border in October 2023 (which retroactively many defense officials, though not all, consider a mistake), hundreds of thousands and eventually more than a million Lebanese had to evacuate their homes.

Yet, even this stage was a relative tie because Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was prepared to tolerate the level of limited IDF attacks, and Israel was unhappy with the constant rocket fire on the North.

On August 25, Hezbollah tried to launch over 1,000 rockets to devastate parts of Israel, including 11 IDF bases and Mossad and military intelligence headquarters.

The IDF struck preemptively and defanged the Hezbollah attack so thoroughly that the military and political echelon decided to roll the dice in a bigger way.

From September 17 until a week into October, the IDF and the Mossad decapitated Hezbollah’s leadership (including Nasrallah himself), most of its more powerful rockets and missiles, and invaded southern Lebanon, clearing it of much of Hezbollah’s invasion threat capability.

For all of these reasons, Israel had a basis for seeking better ceasefire terms than after the 2006 Second Lebanon War, where it tied Hezbollah in a lot of ways. This might also help prevent a future war.

When you hear that Israel has a side deal from the US that allows it to attack Hezbollah forces that go south of the Litani River, and this without needing UNIFIL permission, that element comes from this position of strength. When you hear Israel will also continue to act against cross-border Syria-Lebanon weapons smuggling and will be able to appeal to an international body run by the US, not the UN, against Hezbollah weapons buildups even beyond southern Lebanon, that also comes from this position of strength.

However, for the last six weeks since then, there have been few strategic achievements.

Israel certainly killed more commanders, blew up rockets, and destroyed more Hezbollah weapons in southern Lebanon.

But Hezbollah managed to keep heavy and constant rocket fire not only on the close border villages but extended their threat to around one-third of the country, including Haifa, and at times even broke into central Israel.

What’s more, Hezbollah still has tens of thousands of rockets and could keep up its rocket fire for an indefinite period.

For all of the bragging by certain political and defense officials a few weeks ago that Hezbollah was about to run out and would not be able to fire 100 rockets in a day anymore, earlier this week, the group fired over 250.

The IDF may have killed a couple of thousand Hezbollah fighters and most of the commanders, but tens of thousands of rank-and-file Hezbollah fighters remain, and an even larger group of Lebanese Shiites are ready to help the group fight Jerusalem in a variety of ways.

Both because of those reasons and because Israel’s attempt to install a friendly government in Lebanon in the 1980s and to hold onto a security zone is viewed as failing miserably, the Jewish state’s negotiating position has been weaker than some might think.

Put bluntly, Israel had very little else it could threaten to do to Hezbollah and was nowhere near threatening to topple it from power, as it did with Hamas.

Under those circumstances, while the IDF got close to a knockout, it was definitely not a knockout, and the difference there for framing the post-war reality is massive.

This is why Israel has no security zone in Lebanon and no right in the deal with Hezbollah to attack when the group violates the deal (though again, it does have a separate side approval from the US).

Valid questions have been raised about how the IDF will know that a farmer in flip flops is really a Hezbollah fighter when he returns to his southern Lebanese village.

Also, the side letter with the US sets up a systematic point of friction with the US, especially four years from now in the post-Trump era, but even more likely sometimes with the incoming Trump administration.

At the end of the day, Israel will only preserve its security interests if its air and land forces stay focused on Hezbollah movements and are ready to “rock the boat” post-ceasefire by attacking when there is a violation.

It is hard to see that Israelis will stay this focused for more than several months, let alone several years. In that case, Hezbollah needs only patience to make a comeback. And then, in three or five years, it can attack again.

Or maybe it counterstrikes the first time Israel tries to attack Hezbollah forces entering southern Lebanon, and there will be another war even sooner.

There is no question that this is a better deal and that Jerusalem has better leverage than in 2006. There is also no question that the formula for the next war is present in today’s ceasefire.