Biden announces Israel's truce with Lebanon with hope of paving pathway for Gaza ceasefire

Israel will gradually withdraw its forces from Lebanon and Hezbollah will not be permitted to rebuild its infrastructure in southern Lebanon over the next 60 days, President Biden announced on Tuesday afternoon from the White House, and the US and France will work with Israel and Lebanon to ensure their ceasefire agreement is fully implemented.

No US troops will be put in combat, Biden confirmed.

Lasting security for the people of Israel and Lebanon cannot be achieved only on the battlefield, which is why Biden said he directed his team to work with the governments of Israel and Lebanon to forge a ceasefire,

"Under the deal reached today, effective at 4 a.m. tomorrow, local time, fighting across the Lebanese and Israeli border will end. Will end," Biden emphasized. "This is designed to be a permanent cessation of hostilities."

Biden said what is left of Hezbollah and other terrorist organizations will not be allowed to threaten the security of Israel and the Lebanese army and state security forces will deploy and take control of their own territory. IDF troops operating in the Litani River area in Lebanon for first time in over two decades. November 26, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel retains the right to self-defense

"Let me be clear: if Hezbollah or anyone else breaks the deal and poses a direct threat to Israel, Israel retains the right to self-defense, consistent with international law," Biden said. "As can any country when facing a terrorist group pledging that country's destruction."

At the same time, Biden continued, the deal supports Lebanon's sovereignty and "heralds a new start for Lebanon."

Biden linked Tuesday's ceasefire agreement with the dangling ceasefire agreement in Gaza and his overall Middle East policy agenda.

"Today's announcement brings us closer to realizing the affirmative agenda that I've been pushing forward during my entire presidency," he said, where peace and prosperity can be integrated across borders. "Where Palestinians have a state of their own, one that fulfills this people's legitimate aspirations, one that cannot threaten Israel or harbor terrorist groups with backing from Iran."

The Lebanese people deserve a future of security and prosperity, as do the people of Gaza, he said.

"They too deserve an end to the fighting and displacement; the people of Gaza have been through hell," Biden said.

"They too deserve an end to the fighting and displacement; the people of Gaza have been through hell," Biden said.

Biden said he applauded the courageous decision made by the leaders of Lebanon and Israel to end the violence.

"It reminds us that peace is possible," Biden said. "I'll say that again, peace is possible. As long as that is the case, I'll not for a single moment stop working to achieve it."