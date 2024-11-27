IDF demolishes home of terrorist responsible for deaths of three police office

The IDF, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), and Border Police operated in the area of Idna in the West Bank, where they demolished the home of terrorist Mahend Al-Sauda, the military said on Wednesday.

Al-Sauda carried out a shooting attack near the Tarqumiyah checkpoint on September 1, 2024, where Ch.-Insp. Arik Ben Eliyahu, Senior-NCO Hadas Branch, and Adv.-St.-Sgt.-Maj. Roni Shakuri were killed in the attack.

In Tubas, two wanted individuals were arrested, and a handgun was seized, the military said.