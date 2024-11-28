Jerusalem Post
Trump wishes 'Radical Left Lunatics' a happy Thanksgiving

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President-elect Donald Trump issued Thanksgiving well-wishes on X/Twitter on Thursday - giving special attention to the "Radical Left Lunatics" Trump claimed tried to destroy the United States.

"Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the Radical Left Lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our Country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our Nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump wrote. 

"Don’t worry, our Country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!"

Man loses consciousness following heart attack on Petach Tikvah field
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 10:03 PM
Iran plans uranium-enrichment expansion at Natanz, Fordow
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 09:57 PM
Netanyahu: Military to prepare for intense war if ceasefire violated
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 08:12 PM
Home Front Command lifts restrictions nationwide
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 06:19 PM
France declines to say whether it would arrest Putin under ICC warrant
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 06:10 PM
IDF, Defense Minister approve three military appointments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 05:38 PM
Hamas mulls IDF presence in Philadelphi Corridor as part of Gaza deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 04:55 PM
Georgia says it will not enter EU membership talks until 2028
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 04:48 PM
Katz discusses hostage deal negotiations with UK counterpart
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 04:15 PM
IDF troops kill Hamas terrorist aiming rocket toward Israeli territory
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 04:06 PM
United Torah Judaism head Goldknopf calls on Israelis to settle Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 03:38 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah facility in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 03:37 PM
Police officers respond to life threatening incident in Jerusalem
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 03:31 PM
Former Liberia warlord Prince Johnson dies at 72
By REUTERS
11/28/2024 03:08 PM
Nadav Lotan promoted to Maj.-Gen. before becoming IDF ground forces head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/28/2024 02:30 PM