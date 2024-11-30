Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Iranian foreign minister says attacks in Syria 'part of Israeli-US plan to destabilize region'

By REUTERS
Updated: NOVEMBER 30, 2024 17:18

Iran's Abbas Araqchi told Russia's Sergei Lavrov in a phone call on Saturday that the rebel attacks were part of an Israeli-US plan to destabilize the region, Iranian state media reported.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia also voiced support for Syria during major attacks by rebel groups.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry about the call, both sides "expressed extreme concern about the dangerous escalation of the situation in Syria due to the terrorist offensive by armed groups in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces."

The ministers agreed on the need to intensify joint efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in Syria.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Lavrov spoke on the matter with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

This is a developing story.

Turkish, Russian, Qatari foreign ministers discuss Syria in phone call
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 04:50 PM
Russia and China conduct joint air patrol
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 04:18 PM
Israel Navy missile boat intercepts drone from East, no siren activated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2024 08:21 AM
IDF issues movement restriction in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2024 06:25 AM
IDF intercept aerial target from the east
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/30/2024 03:25 AM
Canada PM Trudeau to meet with Trump Friday in Florida
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 01:20 AM
Syrian authorities closed Aleppo airport and canceled all flights
By REUTERS
11/30/2024 12:43 AM
N. Korea leader Kim: Russia has right for self defense against Ukraine
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 11:24 PM
Biden says working with FBI on threats to lawmakers, Trump cabinet picks
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 10:55 PM
Hamas delegation to arrive in Cairo on Saturday, official says
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 09:08 PM
Security forces operate at house of terrorist who carried out attack
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2024 08:23 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorists, rocket launcher in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
11/29/2024 05:22 PM
Germany indicts Turkish national for spying on alleged Gulen activists
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 04:06 PM
Syria's military reports heavy losses on militant groups in north Syria
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 03:55 PM
Iran expects 'tough and serious' talks with European powers in Geneva
By REUTERS
11/29/2024 12:26 PM