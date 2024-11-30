Iranian foreign minister says attacks in Syria 'part of Israeli-US plan to destabilize region'

Iran's Abbas Araqchi told Russia's Sergei Lavrov in a phone call on Saturday that the rebel attacks were part of an Israeli-US plan to destabilize the region, Iranian state media reported.

The foreign ministers of Iran and Russia also voiced support for Syria during major attacks by rebel groups.

According to a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry about the call, both sides "expressed extreme concern about the dangerous escalation of the situation in Syria due to the terrorist offensive by armed groups in the Aleppo and Idlib provinces."

The ministers agreed on the need to intensify joint efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in Syria.

Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Lavrov spoke on the matter with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

This is a developing story.