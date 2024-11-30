Dozens hurt in strike on house in Gaza, medics say, Israel says not aware of attack in area

Dozens of people were killed or wounded in an Israeli airstrike on a multi-storey house in northern Gaza on Saturday, medics and Gaza emergency services said, although the Israeli military said it was not aware of any attack in the area.

Gaza's emergency services said the strike hit a residential area in Tal Al-Zaatar and that many casualties were believed to be trapped under the rubble.

The Israeli military said it was unaware of any strike in that area, but was looking into the report.

The Israeli military, which began its offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the militant group's attack on southern Israeli communities in October 2023, has said its latest operations in northern Gaza were meant to prevent militants regrouping and waging attacks from those areas.