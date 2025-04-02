Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich provided contradictory testimonies in their investigation regarding Qatargate on Wednesday, with Feldstein claiming that he received money from Birger for his work in the Prime Minister's Office.
Feldstein, Urich gave police conflicting testimonies
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS04/02/2025 09:32 PM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS04/02/2025 09:23 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 08:10 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 07:04 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 05:33 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 05:09 PM
By WALLA!04/02/2025 05:05 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 04:44 PM
By WALLA!04/02/2025 04:12 PM
By REUTERS04/02/2025 03:47 PM