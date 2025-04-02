Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Feldstein, Urich gave police conflicting testimonies

By MAARIV

Eli Feldstein and Yonatan Urich provided contradictory testimonies in their investigation regarding Qatargate on Wednesday, with Feldstein claiming that he received money from Birger for his work in the Prime Minister's Office.

 
IAF intercepts two rockets launched from northern Gaza toward Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 09:41 PM
Israeli airstrike targets vicinity of Syria's Hama
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
04/02/2025 09:32 PM
Israeli airstrike targets Damascus, according to Syrian media
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF , REUTERS
04/02/2025 09:23 PM
Turkey says Israel's expansion of Gaza operation illegal
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 08:10 PM
Chief censor to finish his term soon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 07:11 PM
Amazon has bid to buy TikTok, New York Times reports
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 07:04 PM
MK Almog Cohen to become deputy minister, resigning from Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 06:49 PM
NATO allies have pledged over $21 bln in aid to Ukraine in 2025
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 05:33 PM
US issues new Russia-related sanctions
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 05:09 PM
Sa'ar to depart for diplomatic visit to France
By AMICHAI STEIN
04/02/2025 05:06 PM
Only 205 haredim enlist out of tens of thousands conscription orders
By WALLA!
04/02/2025 05:05 PM
Myanmar junta announces temporary ceasefire following quake
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 04:44 PM
Yariv Levin to fill in for PM Benjamin Netanyahu during Hungary visit
By WALLA!
04/02/2025 04:12 PM
Putin's investment envoy Dmitriev may visit Washington, Kremlin says
By REUTERS
04/02/2025 03:47 PM
IDF investigated hostile aircraft intrusion sounds in Kissufim
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
04/02/2025 03:04 PM