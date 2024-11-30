Donald Trump nominates Charles Kushner as US ambassador to France

US President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Charles Kushner as the United States Ambassador to France on Saturday, citing his business acumen and philanthropy.

In a post on his Truth Social network, Trump stated, "I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the US Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our country & its interests," according to The Guardian. Trump added, "Together, we will strengthen America's partnership with France, our oldest Ally, & one of our greatest!"

Charles Kushner, 70, is a Jewish-American businessman and real estate developer who founded Kushner Companies, one of the nation's largest privately held real estate enterprises. Under his leadership, the company manages a portfolio that includes residential, commercial, and retail properties, CBS News noted. Trump described Kushner as "an incredible businessman, a people person, and a dealmaker who will be a strong advocate representing our country and our interests," according to CBS News.

Kushner is the father of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump's eldest daughter. Jared Kushner served as a senior adviser in the Trump administration, working closely on initiatives such as Operation Warp Speed, criminal justice reform, and the Abraham Accords. Trump acknowledged Jared's contributions, stating, "Jared worked closely with me in the White House, in particular on Operation Warp Speed, Criminal Justice Reform, and the Abraham Accords."

The nomination of Charles Kushner requires Senate confirmation, The Guardian reported. Trump's decision reflects his confidence in Kushner's ability to act "for the interests of the US abroad" and foster diplomatic ties with France. Trump expressed confidence that Kushner "will strengthen the partnership between the United States and France," highlighting his new role as US Ambassador to France. U.S. President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he meets with House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER)

Kushner's controversial history

However, Kushner's nomination has drawn attention due to his legal history. In 2004, he pleaded guilty to 18 counts of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion, and witness tampering, as reported by ABC News. He was prosecuted by then-US Attorney Chris Christie and was sentenced to two years in prison, serving 14 months behind bars. Christie later became the governor of New Jersey and a Republican presidential candidate.

The case involved Kushner's retaliation against his brother-in-law, William Schulder, who was cooperating with federal investigators. Kushner hired a prostitute to lure Schulder, videotaped the encounter, and sent the recording to his own sister, Schulder's wife, in an attempt to dissuade her from testifying against him, The Guardian and CBS News reported. Christie called Kushner's offenses "one of the most loathsome, disgusting crimes that I prosecuted when I was US attorney," NBC News stated. Christie has also blamed Jared Kushner for his firing from Trump's transition team in 2016.

In December 2020, Donald Trump pardoned Charles Kushner after he had served time in federal prison. The Guardian reported that Trump cited Kushner's philanthropy, stating that "this record of reform and charity overshadows Mr. Kushner's conviction." As a result, Kushner is regarded in public as rehabilitated.

Beyond his legal troubles, Kushner has been involved in various philanthropic efforts and has served on the boards of prominent institutions, including New York University, although he no longer serves on the NYU board, and he was also appointed to the US Holocaust Memorial Council, The Guardian mentioned. Kushner held leadership roles as a commissioner and chairman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Kushner has a history of political contributions, having donated to Democratic campaigns and contributing $100,000 to a pro-Trump group in 2015, as well as $1 million to a pro-Trump super PAC in 2023, The Guardian reported. Trump and Kushner have known each other from real estate circles, and their children, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, were married in 2009.