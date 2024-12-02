Hezbollah fires two mortars at Golan Heights, violating ceasefire

Hezbollah on Monday afternoon fired two mortars at open areas of Mount Dov on the Golan Heights, its first significant ceasefire violation, though the group has tested the IDF's closure of southern Lebanon a number of times.

At the same time, Lebanon, France, and on Monday, reportedly US envoy Amos Hochstein have accused Israel of various violations of the ceasefire.

The IDF has killed a number of Hezbollah fighters and bombed a small number of Hezbollah rocket cell positions but has said that it only did so in instances when the terror group posed a threat to Israeli forces or tried to break through into southern Lebanon. A man carries a Hezbollah flag as he stands on the rubble of a damaged site in Beirut's southern suburbs, after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah took effect, in Beirut, Lebanon November 27, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/THAIER AL-SUDANI)

What are the terms?

Under the terms of the November 26 ceasefire, the IDF must withdraw from southern Lebanon by the end of January, but there is no specific earlier set date to start the withdrawal,l and the entire deal is subject to compliance by Hezbollah with the ceasefire.

Firing two mortar shells - Hezbollah's weakest weapons - at an open area was not expected to end the deal, but it did highlight the fragility and ongoing tensions even several days into the agreement.