Iran foreign minister: Astana process likely to meet in Doha to discuss Syria, state media say

By REUTERS
Updated: DECEMBER 3, 2024 01:02

The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Russia are likely to meet in the framework of the Astana process on December 7 and 8 to discuss Syria on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi said on Monday, according to state media.

Trump picks businessman Warren Stephens to be Britain ambassador
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 12:35 AM
US announces Ukraine weapons package worth $725 million
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 11:22 PM
Romania's top court upholds presidential election first-round result
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:37 PM
Judge plans to end Hunter Biden gun charges once presidential pardon is
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:32 PM
Blinken to meet with Israel's minister of strategic affairs on Monday
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 10:06 PM
IDF calls for residents of Gaza Strip, Khan Yunis to evacuate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 09:49 PM
IDF strikes terror targets in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 08:59 PM
Khamenei: Takfiri groups contradict Islamic principles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 07:53 PM
Two killed in southern Lebanon after Israeli attack - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 07:22 PM
Ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel broadly holding, Pentagon says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:54 PM
Syria's White Helmets says three civilians killed in Idlib
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:52 PM
Turkey's Erdogan hopes instability in Syria will be solved w. agreement
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:22 PM
Syrian air defenses intercept drones over Homs, state media says
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 06:21 PM
Three killed and several wounded in fighting in Syria's Hama - state TV
By REUTERS , JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/02/2024 05:48 PM
French government faces collapse
By REUTERS
12/02/2024 05:33 PM