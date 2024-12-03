The foreign ministers of Iran, Turkey, and Russia are likely to meet in the framework of the Astana process on December 7 and 8 to discuss Syria on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqhchi said on Monday, according to state media.
Iran foreign minister: Astana process likely to meet in Doha to discuss Syria, state media say
By REUTERS12/03/2024 12:35 AM
