MKs propose criminal investigation into AG

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Simcha Rothman have proposed a legislative amendment that would permit a criminal investigation into the attorney general and the state attorney, Israeli media reported Tuesday.



