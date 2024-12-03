Knesset members Zvi Sukkot and Simcha Rothman have proposed a legislative amendment that would permit a criminal investigation into the attorney general and the state attorney, Israeli media reported Tuesday.
MKs propose criminal investigation into AG
By REUTERS12/03/2024 09:13 PM
