Russia backs Syrian leadership, condemns attacks by 'terrorists'

Russia has reiterated its strong support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government as it counters a rebel offensive, accusing external forces of provoking violence.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova condemned the attacks by what she described as terrorist groups allegedly backed by foreign powers.

“There is no doubt that they would not have dared to commit such an audacious act without the instigation and comprehensive support of external forces,” Zakharova stated. She alleged that these forces aim to provoke further conflict in Syria and escalate violence.

Russia, a key ally of Assad since 2015, has provided significant military support to his regime during the country’s prolonged civil war.

Solidarity with Syria

Zakharova reaffirmed Moscow’s solidarity with Syria, emphasizing, “We strongly support the efforts of the Syrian authorities to counter terrorist groups and restore constitutional order.” Spokeswoman of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends a press conference held by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of the BRICS group of nations in the city of Nizhny Novgorod, Russia June 11, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)

Zakharova also claimed, without offering evidence, that some of the rebels, including fighters from former Soviet states, had received drones from Ukraine and training in their operation.