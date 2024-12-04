Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

PM Netanyahu submits new request to reduce testimony

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a request to reduce his testimony to two non-consecutive days a week, and for fewer total hours, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.



Related Tags
Benjamin Netanyahu Headline
Israeli attacks have killed 4,047 people in Lebanon
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 12:59 PM
IDF unearths weapons stored in a home in Jabalya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 12:46 PM
Russia backs Syrian leadership, condemns attacks by 'terrorists'
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 10:41 AM
Gunman shoots at Sikh leader outside India's Golden Temple, no wounded
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 10:24 AM
UK's David Lammy: hand of Russia seen in many world conflicts at present
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 09:50 AM
Police arrest three Molotov cocktails throwers from east Jerusalem 
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 09:02 AM
CENTCOM destroys weapon systems in Syria posing 'imminent threat'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:31 AM
FM Sa'ar to meet with Blinken, EU FM at OSCE conference
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/04/2024 08:30 AM
Trump considers replacing Hegseth with DeSantis to run Pentagon, WSJ rep
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:26 AM
South Korea ruling party chief calls for cabinet to resign after Yoon's
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 06:04 AM
Blinken welcomes S.Korean president's decision to rescind martial law or
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:15 AM
Yoon's chief of staff, senior secretaries offer to resign, media reports
By REUTERS
12/04/2024 03:12 AM
Trump urges judge to dismiss hush money case due to election victory
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 11:51 PM
US State Dept OKs potential sale of Javelin missiles to Tunisia
By REUTERS
12/03/2024 10:10 PM
Justice Minister summons judges for pending Netanyahu testimony
By WALLA!
12/03/2024 09:50 PM