Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted a request to reduce his testimony to two non-consecutive days a week, and for fewer total hours, Israeli state broadcaster KAN reported on Wednesday.
PM Netanyahu submits new request to reduce testimony
By REUTERS12/04/2024 12:59 PM
