Opposition blocks symbolic vote against attorney-general

The opposition struck down a largely symbolic vote proposed by a coalition MK on Wednesday that was intended to increase pressure on the government to fire the attorney-general.

The vote was on an “agenda proposal” by Likud MK Avichai Boaron, titled “The essential and ongoing differences of opinion between the government and attorney-general that prevents efficient cooperation.” Agenda proposals are fashioned to enable MKs to bring up general issues in the Knesset plenum, but they are not laws, do not have any legislative ramifications, and the vote in the proposal is largely symbolic. Had the vote passed, the Knesset would have held a more prolonged debate on the issue in the near future. In a surprise move, the opposition MKs all entered the plenum at once and caught the coalition by surprise. The coalition was unable to summon enough MKs to the plenum in time for the vote, and the result was 41-40 in favor of the opposition. Boaron pledged soon afterward that he would bring the proposal against next week.

MK Moshe Gafni in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, December 4, 2024 (credit: FLASH90/CHAIM GOLDBERG) The debate came as the government has begun a move to fire the attorney-general, a central gatekeeper who is charged with blocking the government from acting illegally.

Accusations

Ministers and members of the coalition have accused Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara of intentionally opposing many of their proposals to eventually bring down the government. No minister or coalition member has provided proof of this claim. Thirteen ministers have already signed a letter in support of initiating the process to remove Baharav-Miara. The move would need 17 signatures, a majority of the government, to proceed.