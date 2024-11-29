Likud MK blames Oct. 7 on Gaza disengagement, calls for resettlement

The people who were in charge of Israel's disengagement from the Gaza Strip are accountable for the October 7 massacre, Likud MK Avihai Boaron told KAN News on Friday.

Boaron also addressed the recent calls made by ministers to settle the Gaza Strip, noting that such a decision should be made following the end of the war.

"Anyone who was at the helm, and anyone who managed the army and the security systems since the disengagement, is responsible for what happened in the Gaza Strip," Boaron stated, adding, "First and foremost, those who decided on the disengagement because that is the root of all evil."

He further affirmed, "The public will come on election day and judge the political leadership."

"Of course, there should also be an objective and professional inquiry committee," Boaron stated.

Earlier this week, the Civilian Committee of Inquiry published its findings in its final report.

The committee was formed by families of October 7 victims, representatives from the attacked Gaza border communities, and civil society groups.

“In light of the testimonies and findings, it can be conclusively determined that the government in general, and the prime minister in particular, did not prepare or plan adequately not only for the disaster of October 7 but also for other disaster scenarios,” the report stated.

Among the committee's findings were a lack of coordination between the IDF and Israel Police.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is responsible for undermining all decision-making focal points, including the National Security Cabinet and the National Security Council, in a way that prevented any serious discussion involving a variety of opinions on significant security issues. Netanyahu is largely responsible for the 'money for quiet' concept and for silencing other voices that criticized this concept," the committee added.

The committee also noted that former prime ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid were responsible in addition to former chiefs of staff and various intelligence branch leaders.

Israeli presence in Gaza

With regard to Israeli presence in Gaza, Boaron affirmed that the IDF would be forced to remain in the Gaza Strip as long as no other body could fill the vacuum.

"The IDF must remain there as long as no other entity enters to govern the Gaza Strip. It should remain there whether we decide to settle it or not – until a normal civilian government is established that will be friendly to Israel."

To halt the resurgence of what he termed an "empire of terror" in Gaza, he said Israeli forces would need to remain within Gaza, bolstered by Israeli settlements.

On Thursday, United Torah Judaism head MK Yitzhak Goldknopf said the settlement of the Gaza Strip should be the response to the October 7 massacre and the ICC arrest warrants.

Eliav Breuer contributed to this report.