Syrian air defenses intercepted hostile drones over Damascus, shooting down two drones with no reported casualties or material damage, Syrian state television said on Thursday.
Syrian air defenses down 'two hostile drones' over Damascus, state TV says
By REUTERS12/05/2024 12:23 PM
