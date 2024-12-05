Jerusalem Post
Israeli intelligence identifies drastic collapse of Syrian army in last 24 hours - report

By WALLA!
Updated: DECEMBER 5, 2024 20:00

Israeli intelligence officials have identified an unexpectedly rapid collapse of the Syrian army's defensive lines in battles with rebels in the northeast of the country over the past 24 hours, according to two senior Israeli officials.

Defense Minister Israel Katz and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Herzi Halevi held a situation assessment to discuss the developments in Syria, the IDF announced Thursday evening.

"The IDF is monitoring events and preparing for any scenario, both offensive and defensive," the statement reads. "The IDF will not allow threats near the Syria-Israel border and will act to thwart any threat to the citizens of Israel."

