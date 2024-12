If Iran continues with its expected uranium enrichment, it will be able to produce 12 nuclear bombs, the US's Office of the Director of National Intelligence revealed in a new report on Thursday.

While, as of the time the report was written, Iran is "not building a nuclear weapon" it has "undertaken activities that better position it to produce one."

"Iran could produce more than a dozen nuclear weapons if its total uranium stockpile were further enriched," the report added.