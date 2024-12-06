IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas air force head Nachal Al-Najar

The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of Hamas's air force in Gaza City, Nachal Al-Najar, on Tuesday, the military confirmed on Friday.

Al-Najar was head of both Hamas's Aerial Unit in Gaza City and head of Hamas' Aerial Defense Unit in Gaza.

Al-Najar had been responsible for planning the aerial infiltrations into Israel on October 7.

Since Hamas started the war, Al-Najar organized several attacks against IDF soldiers operating in central Gaza. The interior of a bomb shelter at Kibbutz Mefalsim in which people were killed while they sought refuge during the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Al-Najar also promoted the use of explosive drone attacks against IDF troops.

October 7 massacre

On October 7, Hamas invaded southern Israel - breaking an existing ceasefire, and murdered some 1200 people. During the terror group's invasion, terrorists abducted some 250 people. Over 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.