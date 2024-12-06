IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas air force head Nachal Al-Najar

Al-Najar had been responsible for planning the aerial infiltrations into Israel on October 7.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2024 16:48
UAV (illustrative) (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
UAV (illustrative)
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of Hamas's air force in Gaza City, Nachal Al-Najar, on Tuesday, the military confirmed on Friday. 

Al-Najar was head of both Hamas's Aerial Unit in Gaza City and head of Hamas' Aerial Defense Unit in Gaza.

Al-Najar had been responsible for planning the aerial infiltrations into Israel on October 7.

Since Hamas started the war, Al-Najar organized several attacks against IDF soldiers operating in central Gaza.

The interior of a bomb shelter at Kibbutz Mefalsim in which people were killed while they sought refuge during the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The interior of a bomb shelter at Kibbutz Mefalsim in which people were killed while they sought refuge during the October 7 attack by Hamas terrorists. (credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Al-Najar also promoted the use of explosive drone attacks against IDF troops. 

October 7 massacre 

On October 7, Hamas invaded southern Israel - breaking an existing ceasefire, and murdered some 1200 people. During the terror group's invasion, terrorists abducted some 250 people. Over 100 hostages remain in Hamas captivity.



Related Tags
Gaza
Hamas
drone
Israel-Hamas War