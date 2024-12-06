Oct. 7 Nahal Oz attack leader killed in joint IDF, Shin Bet operation

The IDF and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) eliminated the terrorist who commanded the October 7th massacre in Nahal Oz, they announced in a joint statement on Friday.

The terrorist, Majdi Aqilan, was the deputy commander of the Hamas Shati Battalion. He was eliminated as part of a week-long campaign of IAF strikes on the Shati Battalion, during which several key terrorists from the unit were killed.

Aqilan was in charge of commanding the Nahal Oz massacre on October 7, and has since been behind much of the terrorist activity against IDF troops in northern and central Gaza, the IDF added. A SCENE of destruction at Kibbutz Nahal Oz, after the Hamas attack on October 7. Due to a lack of critical thinking, the kibbutz underwent a slaughter that is almost too painful to comprehend, the writer asserts. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Additional strikes

Also eliminated were Mamdouh Mehna, a senior member of the tunneling unit in Hamas' Gaza division who infiltrated Nahal Oz on October 7, and Ahmad Suwaidan, a company commander in the Shati Battalion.

Suwaidan was involved in taking Israeli civilians hostage in the Gaza Strip on October 7. Mehna directed the planning and construction of Hamas tunnels, as well as underground training for operatives.