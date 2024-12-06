US to investigate Spain after port refuses shipments reportedly carrying arms to Israel

The United States Federal Maritime Commission is investigating three incidents in which Spain refused port entry to ships reportedly carrying arms to Israel, two of which were US-flagged, the commission and media reported on Thursday.

“The commission is concerned that this apparent policy of denying entry to certain vessels will create conditions unfavorable to shipping in the foreign trade,” it said Thursday in a notice published in the Federal Register.

Spain could be subjected to millions in fines if it has been found to have interfered with commerce. The maximum fine is $2.3 million per voyage.