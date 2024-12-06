Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US to investigate Spain after port refuses shipments reportedly carrying arms to Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2024 20:44

The United States Federal Maritime Commission is investigating three incidents in which Spain refused port entry to ships reportedly carrying arms to Israel, two of which were US-flagged, the commission and media reported on Thursday.

“The commission is concerned that this apparent policy of denying entry to certain vessels will create conditions unfavorable to shipping in the foreign trade,” it said Thursday in a notice published in the Federal Register.

Spain could be subjected to millions in fines if it has been found to have interfered with commerce. The maximum fine is $2.3 million per voyage.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad steal Palestinian Authority vehicles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 08:27 PM
Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff hold security assessment on Syria
By WALLA!
12/06/2024 07:57 PM
Russia encourages its citizens to leave Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 06:44 PM
Three killed in clashes between Druze militias and Syrian forces
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 06:44 PM
Israel officially recognizes Sarah Netanyahu as victim of crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 06:33 PM
Syrian opposition fighters seize main army base on Jordan border
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 06:22 PM
Houthis attack British merchant ship near Hodediah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 05:34 PM
US-backed Syrian Kurds seize control of Syria's Deir el-Zor, sources say
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:38 PM
UN fails to deliver aid to Gaza despite accusations against Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:27 PM
Nahal Brigade clears Hamas cell, booby-trapped terror tunnel in Rafah
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:16 PM
Netanyahu seeks to postpone his testimony until Friday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 04:08 PM
Syrian rebel commander urges top Syrian officers to defect
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:05 PM
ICC prosecutor to stay on as UN investigates alleged sexual misconduct
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 04:04 PM
Iran's enrichment to near bomb grade set to rise 'dramatically' -IAEA ch
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:44 PM
Jordan has closed border crossing with Syria, ministry says
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 03:42 PM