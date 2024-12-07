Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Four hospitalized after apartment explosion at The Hague

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Emergency services are currently working at the scene of an explosion, where a fire subsequently erupted, at an apartment complex in The Hague, Dutch media reported on Saturday. 

Four people have been hospitalized so far, according to Dutch News. According to De Telegraaf, as many as 20 people could have been in the three-story building at the time of the explosion.

Norway minister: Still time for dialog, political settlement in Syria
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:15 AM
Qatar engaging with Trump administration on Gaza ceasefire
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 11:08 AM
IDF calls up additional soldiers for defensive missions in the Golan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 10:21 AM
Attempted terror attack at Qalandiya checkpoint thwarted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 10:08 AM
Jordan denies WSJ report it encouraged Assad to rule Syria in exile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 08:58 AM
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen before it reaches Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 05:12 AM
South Korea President Yoon apologizes for martial law declaration
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:22 AM
Appeals court upholds nearly $1.3 billion verdict against Alex Jones
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 01:58 AM
US closely monitoring developments in Syria - White House
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 10:25 PM
Police search for missing man last seen on inflatable in Lake Kinneret
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 09:50 PM
Palestinian Islamic Jihad steal Palestinian Authority vehicles
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 08:27 PM
Defense Minister, IDF Chief of Staff hold security assessment on Syria
By WALLA!
12/06/2024 07:57 PM
Russia encourages its citizens to leave Syria
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 06:44 PM
Israel officially recognizes Sarah Netanyahu as victim of crime
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/06/2024 06:33 PM
Syrian opposition fighters seize main army base on Jordan border
By REUTERS
12/06/2024 06:22 PM