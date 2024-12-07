Four hospitalized after apartment explosion at The Hague

Emergency services are currently working at the scene of an explosion, where a fire subsequently erupted, at an apartment complex in The Hague, Dutch media reported on Saturday.
Ravage vanaf de elfde verdieping. #Tarwekamp @omroepwest pic.twitter.com/2hzfJZ95y2— Dennis van Schie (@DennisvanSchie) December 7, 2024
Four people have been hospitalized so far, according to Dutch News. According to De Telegraaf, as many as 20 people could have been in the three-story building at the time of the explosion.