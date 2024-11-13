Fingers pointing in all directions: Dutch politicians debate Amsterdam attacks, antisemitism

The Dutch House of Representatives debated with Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday on the subject of the violent attacks on Israelis in Amsterdam last week.

The European parliament will also be debating the matter on Wednesday evening.

Leader of PVV and avid supporter of Israel, Geert Wilders, began the debate by condemning the violence, calling it a "Jew hunt."

This was deemed reactive by other house members such as Marieke Koekkoek and Stephan Van Baarle, who felt "Wilders [was] adding fuel to the fire."

Van Baarle said that Wilders' focus on the Arab and Muslim perpetrators of the violence in Amsterdam was "racist scapegoat politics." A person is detained by the police as Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters demonstrate in Amsterdam, Netherlands, November 7, 2024, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (credit: Michel Van Bergen/via REUTERS)

He called Maccabi Tel Aviv fans "scum" and "glorifiers of genocide."

However, Caroline van der Plas supported Wilders' statements and asked why no Islamic leaders had condemned the violence.

Van der Plas said, "antisemitism is deeply rooted in the Islamic population," a statement that was criticized by van Baarle and Koekkoek as discriminatory.

Dilan Yesilgoz similarly argued that a large part of Islamic society has a negative image of Jews.

There was some condemnation directed at Wilders and Yesilgoz, who were both quick to attribute the violent attacks to the Moroccan community.

Rob Jetten said, "Even if all perpetrators have Moroccan origins, this says nothing about the entire group."

Rob Jetten said, “Even if all perpetrators have Moroccan origins, this says nothing about the entire group."

Jetten encouraged unity among the politicians and made alternative suggestions to the Prime Minister, including directing extra funds towards providing security for Jewish schools and institutions and using education as part of the punishment of antisemitism.

Frans Timmermans spoke of the fear and anger in the Dutch Muslim community, saying that "the feelings of the Jewish community should not lead us to ignore the feelings of Muslims."

Prime Minister Dick Schoof criticized for not acting quick enough

Timmermans mainly directed his criticism at Prime Minister Dick Schoof, who, according to him, was not quick to act last week.

"Politicians like Wilders took the lead, while the Prime Minister lagged behind. It seemed as if he went along with the frame in which the Moroccan community was blamed for the violence."

Nicolien van Vroonhoven said that the main issue was a "crisis of authority," adding that the lack of follow-through on the demonstration ban meant people did not feel that actions would have serious consequences.

"Our authority has failed," said Van Vroonhoven. "Jewish Dutch people no longer feel safe in our country. And we should all take that painful fact to heart."

The members also discussed possible strategies for managing and combating antisemitism in the Netherlands.

Wilders suggested taking away passports from those who commit "antisemitic violence" and possess dual nationality.

This will be discussed in more detail in an "antisemitism package" that Wilders plans to introduce to the cabinet next Friday.

Wilders is also submitting a motion to have Amsterdam Mayor Halsema fired.

Henri Bontenbal suggested that the focus should be on integration "from both sides." He proposed lessons regarding combating discrimination.

Joost Eerdmans called for an "immediate ban on face coverings during demonstrations."

He also suggested that "decoy police officers go out in the streets with Israeli flags to lure antisemites."