'One Phase, One Hope': Hostage families to hold rally in Tel Aviv calling for a hostage deal

A large rally calling for a hostage deal will be held on Saturday night in Hostage Square on Kaplan Street, marking 428 days since the start of the war.

The Hostages and Missing Families Headquarters announced the rally would start at 8 p.m., under the slogan: "It’s High Time; One Phase, One Hope."

"The time has come for a comprehensive, single-phase deal to return all hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for dignified burial in their homeland."

Several family members of the hostages will speak at the rally, including Yuval Danzig, Roni and Shay Albag, and Amnon Shahar.