Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

'One Phase, One Hope': Hostage families to hold rally in Tel Aviv calling for a hostage deal

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

A large rally calling for a hostage deal will be held on Saturday night in Hostage Square on Kaplan Street, marking 428 days since the start of the war.

The Hostages and Missing Families Headquarters announced the rally would start at 8 p.m., under the slogan: "It’s High Time; One Phase, One Hope."

"The time has come for a comprehensive, single-phase deal to return all hostages: the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for dignified burial in their homeland."

Several family members of the hostages will speak at the rally, including Yuval Danzig, Roni and Shay Albag, and Amnon Shahar.



Related Tags
Hostage headline
Chevron CEO discusses Hezbollah attacks on gas works
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 04:40 PM
One killed, three hurt, others missing in Hague building collapse, mayor
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 04:30 PM
IAF strikes apartment in Deir al-Balah in Gaza, kills two
By AMIR BOHBOT
12/07/2024 04:28 PM
Syria rebels enter key city of Homs from north and east, sources say
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 04:26 PM
Syrian troops enter Iraq via al-Qaim crossing
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 04:25 PM
South Korea opposition says it will try again to impeach Yoon again
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 03:44 PM
Russia FM: Moscow, Tehran, Ankara want immediate end to Syria battle
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 03:28 PM
IAF strikes Hezbollah terrorist seen violating ceasefire terms
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 03:25 PM
Iran, Turkish and Russian foreign ministers meet to discuss Syria unrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:45 PM
Russian bases in Syria threatened by rebel advance, say war bloggers
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:29 PM
Druze militias seize army bases in Syria's Suweida, militia sources say
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:17 PM
Syria creating new weakness for Hezbollah, Iran, says US envoy Hochstein
By REUTERS
12/07/2024 02:14 PM
PLO votes against forming Gaza support committee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:08 PM
Likud MK Yuli Edelstein pushes protester near his home in Herzliya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:07 PM
Jordan calls on its citizens to leave Syria as soon as possible
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/07/2024 02:06 PM