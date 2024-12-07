'Time is running out': Hamas releases video of hostage Matan Zangauker

Hamas published a 3-minute video of hostage Matan Zangauker to Telegram on Saturday, entitled, "Time is running out."

In the video, Zangauker introduces himself and tells the camera that he has been in captivity for over 420 days. He then sends a message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, "I heard about your new plan to return us home. I heard that you will give $5 million to whoever returns us safely home and provide them a safe exit from the Gaza Strip. I am very disappointed. Now I am certain you do not know your enemies and that you do not understand their mentality."

"This is your failure and the failure of the government since October 7," Zangauker continues.

Similar to the video Hamas released of Israeli-American hostage Eden Alexander last week, Zangauker states that "the guards informed us of the new instructions, and we are very afraid, my friends and I, for our lives."

"We die a thousand times every day, and no one feels for us," Zangauker added.