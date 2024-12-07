IDF reinforces Golan Heights, prominent anti-Hamas activist assassinated
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen before it reaches Israel
The IDF announced it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it reached Israeli territory, according to an IDF update on Saturday morning.Go to the full article >>
IDF, Shin Bet eliminate Hamas air force head Nachal Al-Najar
Al-Najar had been responsible for planning the aerial infiltrations into Israel on October 7.
The IDF and the Shin Bet eliminated the head of Hamas's air force in Gaza City, Nachal Al-Najar, on Tuesday, the military confirmed on Friday.
Al-Najar was head of both Hamas's Aerial Unit in Gaza City and head of Hamas' Aerial Defense Unit in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
In unusual step, IDF announces aerial and ground reinforcements in Golan Heights
This follows a situational assessment carried out on Thursday and Friday by the IDF General Staff and Northern Command.
Due to the ongoing internal conflict in Syria, the IDF has announced it is reinforcing aerial and ground forces in the Golan Heights, which borders Syria.
This follows a situational assessment carried out on Thursday and Friday by the IDF General Staff and Northern Command.
IDF troops are deployed along the border and the IDF is monitoring developments.Go to the full article >>
Columbia University's SJP prints its first newspaper 'Columbia Intifada'
Notable headlines seen on the front cover include "Palestinian Prisoners," "The Myth of the Two-State Solution," and "Zionist Peace Means Palestinian Blood."
Columbia University's Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) organization issued its first print paper known as "The Columbia Intifada," according to a post this week by Columbia University Apartheid Divest (CUAD).
The CUAD also said that they're distributing 1,000 copies of the first paper.
Go to the full article >>View this post on Instagram
Prominent anti-Hamas Gazan activist assassinated by terror group
Abu Hayya was a regular target for Hamas enforces, who tortured him in September, leaving him hospitalized.
Ziad Abu Hayya, a prominent anti-Hamas activist, was killed by Hamas-affiliated gunmen in an assassination on Friday.
Abu Hayya became prominent in August when he called on the world to "save us from Hamas" in a video captured by Al Arabiya.
An armed group affiliated with Hamas stormed his tent in Khan Yunis, dragged him naked in front of everyone, and took him to an unknown location while beating and kicking him, according to Al Hadath.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 100 hostages remain in Gaza
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4:00 a.m.