IDF announces Capt. Avraham Ben-Pinchas killed in the Gaza Strip

Captain (Capt.) Avraham Ben-Pinchas was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.
Capt. Ben-Pinchas, 23, from Mahrasha, was a Platoon commander in the 46th Battalion in the 401st Brigade.
Notably, he received a head wound nearly two months ago while fighting in Gaza, but chose to return to battle, according to a Facebook post by Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council.
A community remembers
"We bow our heads at the loss of the heroic Avraham, a respected officer who led his soldiers in the fight against the Gazan enemy with the mission to eradicate it and bring back the hostages," wrote Gantz in a Saturday Facebook post.
"We pray that the family finds strength and that God grants them great comfort. Binyamin sends its condolences and support to the Mahrasha community."
Ben-Pinchas was promoted from lieutenant to captain after his death. He leaves behind his parents and nine siblings. He had another sister who died in a car accident four years ago.
His funeral details are forthcoming.
This is a developing story.