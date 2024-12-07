IDF announces Capt. Avraham Ben-Pinchas killed in the Gaza Strip

Captain (Capt.) Avraham Ben-Pinchas was killed in battle in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced on Saturday.

Capt. Ben-Pinchas, 23, from Mahrasha, was a Platoon commander in the 46th Battalion in the 401st Brigade.

Notably, he received a head wound nearly two months ago while fighting in Gaza, but chose to return to battle, according to a Facebook post by Israel Gantz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council.

IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. December 2, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

A community remembers

"We bow our heads at the loss of the heroic Avraham, a respected officer who led his soldiers in the fight against the Gazan enemy with the mission to eradicate it and bring back the hostages," wrote Gantz in a Saturday Facebook post.

"We pray that the family finds strength and that God grants them great comfort. Binyamin sends its condolences and support to the Mahrasha community."

Ben-Pinchas was promoted from lieutenant to captain after his death. He leaves behind his parents and nine siblings. He had another sister who died in a car accident four years ago.

His funeral details are forthcoming.

This is a developing story.