Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian lawmaker says Syrians must face full-scale civil war themselves, says IFX

By REUTERS

Syrians will have to cope with a full-scale civil war alone, Konstantin Kosachyov, deputy chairman of Russia's upper house of parliament said on Sunday, the Interfax news agency reported.

Syrian rebels announced on state television on Sunday that they had ousted President Bashar al-Assad, eliminating a 50-year family dynasty in a lightning offensive that raises the spectre of a new wave of instability in a Middle East gripped by war.

Russia, a staunch Assad ally, intervened decisively in 2015 to prop him up during Syria's civil war, which began in 2011.

Russian war bloggers have raised fears about the fate of two strategically important Russian military facilities in Syria.

Turkey says new Syrian administration must be inclusive
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 12:38 PM
Syrian FM: 'A new chapter is being written in the history of Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:59 AM
IDF announces closed military zones in some areas of Golan Heights
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:54 AM
Chinese government has assisted citizens in leaving Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:44 AM
IDF plans to destroy West Bank home of Holon terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 11:25 AM
US says it will remain present in eastern Syria
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 11:20 AM
Syrian rebels say they have started attack on Kurdish forces in northern town of Manbij
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:50 AM
Iraq evacuates embassy in Syria, moves staff to Lebanon, says Iraqi state news agency
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:48 AM
UN Syria envoy says millions of Syrians desire transitional arrangements to be put in place
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 10:36 AM
Netanyahu set to meet with Hostage Family Forum on Sunday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:44 AM
Syrian President Assad reportedly departs Damascus for Russian base
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 09:08 AM
Syrian army says operations ongoing against "terrorist groups" in key regions
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:13 AM
Jordan affirms importance of preserving stability and security of Syria, state news agency says
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 08:01 AM
Syrian televised report announces Damascus freed, Assad regime ousted
By REUTERS
12/08/2024 07:57 AM
IAF intercepts missile from Yemen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/08/2024 07:12 AM