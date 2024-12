The IDF announced that it lifted some restrictions in communities in the Golan Heights on Sunday night.

Per the situational assessment with the Northern Command, restrictions set Sunday morning were lifted in Buq'ata, Ein Qiniye, Mas'ade, and Majdal Shams.

Schools will resume educational activities as regular. Additionally, the closed military zone order that was issued Sunday morning in agricultural areas in Merom Golan-Ein Zivan and Buq'ata-Khirbet Ein Hura will be lifted.