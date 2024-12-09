Drone likely from Yemen explodes in Yavne, no sirens sound

A drone that likely crossed into Israeli territory from Yemen crashed in the city of Yavne in central Israel, with no sirens sounding, the military confirmed on Monday, adding that the incident was under investigation.

Earlier, the Yavne municipality said that an explosion was heard in a residential building in the city, as the IDF said it had received reports regarding a suspicious aerial target crashing in the area.

The municipality added that the details of the incident were under review by security officials on site, noting that at this stage no injuries had been reported.

According to an earlier Army Radio report, the explosion was caused by a drone that had infiltrated Israel undetected from either Iraq or Yemen and, therefore, had not been intercepted.

No injuries reported

Israel's emergency service, Magen David Adom (MDA), stated that its paramedics had searched the building, and no injuries had been reported.

MDA paramedics Israel Weingarten and Roy Ben Shushan recounted what they saw upon arrival at the scene. "We arrived at the scene quickly with large forces and saw thick smoke rising from the balcony on the top floor of the building. We entered the apartment from which the smoke was coming and saw destruction on the balcony. We conducted a search of the apartment and other apartments in the building, and at this stage, no casualties were found."

The police later said it was conducting searches in the area of Yavne as well as the larger Shfela region to rule out further threats in the area.